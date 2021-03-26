Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $689,199.98 and approximately $1,849.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00022970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.34 or 0.00647654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00023516 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

