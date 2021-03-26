Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Shares Down 0.8%

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.58 and last traded at $38.58. 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48.

Edgewater Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGDW)

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Edgewater Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass counties, Michigan. The company accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.