Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Edison International comprises approximately 2.6% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Inherent Group LP owned approximately 0.05% of Edison International worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,569. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

