Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,166 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $422,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of EW opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.44 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,083,429.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,317.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

