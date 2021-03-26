Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.84 ($0.02). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 245,785 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.84.

About Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 42 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

