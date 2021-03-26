Egretia (EGT) Trading 23.8% Lower This Week

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. Egretia has a total market cap of $16.53 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00022733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.87 or 0.00654056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023495 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

EGT is a token. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars.

