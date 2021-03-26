Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Holdings Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 292.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $144,347,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after purchasing an additional 925,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 395,480 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 572,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,733,000 after purchasing an additional 317,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $35,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 809,317 shares of company stock worth $116,362,529. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ESTC opened at $110.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.06. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

