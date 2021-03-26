Elastos Trading Up 86.3% Over Last Week (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $8.20 or 0.00015182 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elastos has traded up 86.3% against the dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $156.48 million and $21.67 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,902,427 coins and its circulating supply is 19,081,533 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

