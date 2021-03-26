Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Trading Down 2.1%

Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.52. 10,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 11,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Electrocomponents from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

