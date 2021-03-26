Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0386 on Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $688.12 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 93.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 98.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 119.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,849,352,727 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

