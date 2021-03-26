Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Shares Up 6.7%

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG) shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.40 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08). 326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 318,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The stock has a market cap of £5.68 million and a P/E ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Elegant Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

