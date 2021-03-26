Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.