Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eltek by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the period.

ELTK traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,672. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $12.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of -2.54.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

