ELYSIA Market Capitalization Achieves $24.81 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $24.81 million and $4.34 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00022419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00049519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.18 or 0.00641084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023482 BTC.

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,748,948,454 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

