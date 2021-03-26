Emerald Crypto (EMD) Trading Down 14.1% This Week

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $177,188.35 and $4.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

