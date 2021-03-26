Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

EMR traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 155,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

