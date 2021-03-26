Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.72

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.72 and traded as high as C$8.42. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 241,487 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.72. The stock has a market cap of C$738.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

