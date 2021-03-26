Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.69

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $3.98. Energy Focus shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 157,295 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

