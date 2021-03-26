Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of Energy Recovery worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 10.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $28,596.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 45,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $682,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 68,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,872,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

