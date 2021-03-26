Energycoin Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $268,345.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energycoin has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00022144 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00016188 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008121 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.