Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Down 0.8%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 4,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 20,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

About Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

