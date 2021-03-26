Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,151,000 after purchasing an additional 869,526 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,953,000 after buying an additional 364,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,436,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,097,000 after buying an additional 106,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 380,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,463,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,403.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,187 shares of company stock worth $82,715,148. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $171.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.12.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTX. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

