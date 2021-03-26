Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 1,036.5% from the February 28th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ENTX traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTX shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Aegis initiated coverage on Entera Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Entera Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

