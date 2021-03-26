Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock Position Trimmed by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC cut its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,730 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Envista worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,442 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.75. 3,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,888.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,551.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,951 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.