EOS (EOS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.96 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $4.16 or 0.00007539 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $2.52 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000592 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,172,625 coins and its circulating supply is 952,005,547 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

