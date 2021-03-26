eosDAC (EOSDAC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $93,249.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000056 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

