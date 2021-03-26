Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Equillium in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Shares of EQ opened at $6.86 on Friday. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $169.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.