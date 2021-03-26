Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 138.80 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 136.20 ($1.78). Approximately 288,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 668,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.60 ($1.76).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170.25 ($2.22).

Get Equiniti Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £500.16 million and a P/E ratio of 22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02.

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.