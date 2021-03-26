Equinix (EQIX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/18/2021 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $800.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $800.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/11/2021 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $883.00 to $849.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $835.00 to $856.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $915.00 to $942.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $864.00 to $811.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $668.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $673.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $722.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $551.26 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $11,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

