Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OVV. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Ovintiv stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ovintiv by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ovintiv by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ovintiv by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ovintiv by 113.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after buying an additional 5,540,802 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

