Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.54). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.30) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a market cap of $539.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,380 shares in the company, valued at $460,502,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $83,316.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,051 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after buying an additional 280,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 34,732 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

