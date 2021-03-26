Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.24) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RLMD. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $539.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

In related news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $178,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $95,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at $166,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,051. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after purchasing an additional 280,318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,732 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

