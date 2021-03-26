Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up approximately 4.7% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned 0.93% of Equity Residential worth $206,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 73,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,691. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.