Era Swap Price Reaches $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Era Swap has a market cap of $160,954.39 and approximately $363,492.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

