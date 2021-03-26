Ergo Market Cap Reaches $87.98 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00005177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $87.98 million and $1.12 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 42.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,255.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.50 or 0.03082937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.55 or 0.00332189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $507.06 or 0.00917656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.15 or 0.00400240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.95 or 0.00367286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.31 or 0.00237637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00021315 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 34,060,350 coins and its circulating supply is 30,756,628 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

