ESBC Price Hits $0.0231 on Top Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. ESBC has a total market cap of $615,356.72 and approximately $69,973.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,872,095 coins and its circulating supply is 26,592,761 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

