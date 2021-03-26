Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Shares Down 15%

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) shares were down 15% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 22,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

