Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,971 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $70,114,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,818,000 after purchasing an additional 934,948 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,752,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 39.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 626,315 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

