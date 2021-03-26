Ethereum Classic Price Tops $11.78 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $764.95 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.78 or 0.00021320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.00 or 0.03099149 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

