Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Euro Tech stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 16,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.85% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

