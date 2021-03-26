Evan Wainhouse Davis Sells 4,000 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 4,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $36,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Evan Wainhouse Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 25,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $212,750.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $860,710.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00.

NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. 100,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $200.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.43. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

