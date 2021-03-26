EventChain (EVC) Market Cap Reaches $662,297.86

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One EventChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $662,297.86 and $22,422.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00048883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.11 or 0.00632772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023457 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

