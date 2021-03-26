Everest (ID) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.78 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Everest has traded up 97.8% against the dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $142.91 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00059273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00233094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.08 or 0.00868834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00077086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00026449 BTC.

Everest Profile

The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.