Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RE. AJO LP purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.45.
Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.
Everest Re Group Profile
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.
