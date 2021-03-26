Everipedia 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $38.63 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $252.39 million and approximately $38.63 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00060450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00213756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.84 or 0.00803231 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00077026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00027324 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,852,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,994,555,833 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

