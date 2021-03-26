Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Shares Down 1.3%

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG) shares traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.40 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.55 ($0.10). 340,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,467,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.65 ($0.10).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60.

In related news, insider Richard Moulson acquired 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £302.96 ($395.82).

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, engages in developing sulforaphane based medicines for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer, autism, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney diseases.

