Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.14

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.14 and traded as high as C$39.85. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$39.67, with a volume of 141,165 shares changing hands.

EIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.31%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total value of C$208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

