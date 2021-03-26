EXMR FDN 1-Day Volume Tops $15,865.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $28,028.94 and $15,865.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00022846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00050236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.35 or 0.00650198 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00064578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

