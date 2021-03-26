ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 189,907 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,907 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period.

Shares of INVH opened at $31.68 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $31.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

