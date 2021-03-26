eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.01 and last traded at $48.60. Approximately 30,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,248,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPI. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 142.66 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, Director Daniel Cahir sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $557,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $965,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,914,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,354,425.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,500 shares of company stock worth $21,695,750. 40.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,463,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $9,952,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,188,000 after purchasing an additional 155,058 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in eXp World by 67.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 149,739 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,667,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

